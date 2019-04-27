HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot at a Waffle House on West Main Street on Saturday night, according to police.
Police said it responded to the shooting at 1090 W. Main St. shortly after 9 p.m.
It appears the victim and suspect(s) were utilizing the location as a meeting place, according to police.
Police said the victim’s injury was not life threatening.
Police are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and identify the suspects involved.
The shooting was not related to the incident in northern Sumner County.
If you have information about the incident, call police at 615-822-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.