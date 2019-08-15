NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting behind a business in the 400 block of Bell Road on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the victim was shot in both hands and the right foot.
Investigators have detained a person of interest in the crime.
Police are on the scene at this hour, gathering evidence.
The call for help went out around 3:30 p.m.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
