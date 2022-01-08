CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A crash involving three vehicles in Clarksville resulted in one person being life-flighted to a Nashville hospital on Saturday morning.
Clarksville Police Department said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on 101st Airborne Division Parkway, between Peachers Mill Road and Ringgold Road.
CPD recommends drivers find alternate routes around the area as investigators process the scene and crews continue to clear the wreckage.
The severity of injuries to the drivers involved is unknown.
