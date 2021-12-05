NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in North Nashville.
Police said one man was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East Trinity Lane.
The victim is in critical condition and the shooter is remains at large, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.