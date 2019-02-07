CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police in Cheatham County confirm one person has died from flood waters, and multiple people were being searched for.
The Sheriff's Office reports they have been involved in many rescues overnight due to drivers crossing flooded roads.
They are advising all residents, especially in the Pond Creek area, to turn around and don't down. Details about the victim were not immediately made available.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
