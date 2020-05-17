DICKSON, TN. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a crash that happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 70 westbound at CCC Road according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
John Goodwin, 44, was traveling west on 70 in his 2015 Toyota Prius when a 2010 Ford Fusion being driven north on CCC Road failed to stop at a stop sign, striking the driver side of Goodwin's Prius.
Also in the Prius was a 15-year-old passenger that sustained unknown injuries.
Goodwin died from his injuries.
No word of any charges filed against the driver of the Ford Fusion at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.