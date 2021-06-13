NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-24 in Nashville on Sunday morning.
Officers at the scene tell us the crash happened on I-40 eastbound at the I-24 Junction near Murfreesboro Pike just after midnight.
One person has died in the wreck that involved at least two cars.
News4 is working to find out more information from police.
Stay with us for updates on-air and online.
