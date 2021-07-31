ROSA PARKS TDOT PHOTO

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Developing overnight, all lanes on I-65 south at Rosa Parks Blvd. were closed around 2:30 a.m. due to a fatal crash.

Three cars were involved in this crash, one person on the scene was killed, and another person was injured. TDOT cameras showed a significant delay in traffic this morning.

Crews reopened the right shoulder of traffic at around 4:00 a.m., allowing traffic to make its way through.

This is a developing story.

