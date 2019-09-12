MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash along Interstate 40 east overnight.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. near Central Pike. Officials say a pickup truck ran off the side of the road and hit the rumble strip on the shoulder. It then continued to flip, ending up under the Central Pike overpass bridge.
THP says the driver, 42-year-old Delilah Sparks, of Livingston, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger in the pickup was taken to the hospital for treatment.
