NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died following a crash on Highway 100 and Temple Road reported early Friday morning.

Metro Nashville Police say the crash was reported at 12:11 a.m.. Responding officers found two vehicles crashed into each other in the intersection of Highway 100 and Temple Rd.

The driver of one of the cars was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the second vehicle received minor injuries.

Police have reopened the crash scene on Highway 100. 

News4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather the latest information in this developing scene.

