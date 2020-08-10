Deadly rollover crash
Courtesy Maury County Fire Department

MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Maury County on Friday. 

Fire officials say the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Theta Pike. Crews at the scene found the two people unresponsive and trapped inside. 

By removing the door, one of the patients was taken out of the car and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The second patient was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. 

