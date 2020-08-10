MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Maury County on Friday.
Fire officials say the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Theta Pike. Crews at the scene found the two people unresponsive and trapped inside.
By removing the door, one of the patients was taken out of the car and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The second patient was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.