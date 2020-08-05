NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday night.
Metro Police on the scene told News4 a man they called an "unofficial security guard" got into a confrontation with another man at the Casablanca/Casalinda Apartments on Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive.
The man shot the security guard in the arm and chest multiple times.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is now in critical but stable condition.
Police are currently looking for the shooter.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
