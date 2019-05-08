NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is recovering from injuries after a possible overnight shooting in a north Nashville neighborhood.
The incident happened on the 2700 block of Combs Drive around 2:25 a.m. According to Metro Police, the victim began knocking at the door of a home screaming that he had been shot. Police arrived and found the victim on the back porch with a small wound to his forehead.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where doctors said it was only possible he had been shot but they were not entirely sure at the time. Investigators said the injuries of the victim are non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
