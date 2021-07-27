NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into what led to an early morning shooting in the Napier area on Tuesday.
Nashville Fire officials say crews responded to Lafayette and Lewis Street around 3:20 a.m. for a reported shooting.
One person was reportedly found with a gunshot injury.
Officials tell us that person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Metro Police have not provided information on possible suspects involved or details surrounding the shooting.
This story is developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.