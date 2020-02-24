NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a house fire off Briley Parkway near the Nashville International Airport Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the call around 9:45 a.m. for the fire on Dabbs Avenue. Fire officials say the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The fire chief tells us the fire started when the resident forgot about food cooking on the stove.
They say the fire spread from the kitchen to the attic causing heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. There were no other injuries reported.
