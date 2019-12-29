NASHVILLE (WSMV) - MNPD are currently on the scene of an attempted robbery at gunpoint that sent one victim to the hospital.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Welshwood Drive after reports of gunfire.
According to police, an armed, unknown man wearing a red shirt and a black mask approached the victim and told him to give him his belongings.
The suspect then shot the victim and fled the area.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
This investigation is ongoing and News4 will continue to bring you the updates as they come in.
