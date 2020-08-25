NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating what led to a shooting in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
Police say it happened at a home on Chesapeake Circle.
Officials at the scene tell us the victim and the shooter knew each other and got into an argument. That's when the suspect reportedly shot the victim and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is not cooperating with police.
Officers say the shooter is not yet in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
