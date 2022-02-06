ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting from Saturday night in Antioch.
According to police, one person was critically injured in a shooting that took place around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday at an Indian restaurant on Mt. View Road in Antioch.
It unknown if the shooting took place inside the restaurant or simply in the vicinity, but Metro Police confirm that one adult is suffering from critical injuries.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
News4 will update as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.