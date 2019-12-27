NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Metro Nashville Police are investigating a stabbing at the Woodland Street Bridge in East Nashville.
Police say the victim was approached by a group of people and an argument ensued. The victim ended up getting stabbed twice.
A witness called 911 and police are trying to track down that witness.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.