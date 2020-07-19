NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials are on the scene of a possible drowning where one person was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center.
According to rescue officials, the person transported is in critical condition.
The investigation is in Percy Priest Lake near Stones River.
This is a developing story and News4 will bring you updates as they are made available.
