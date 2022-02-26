NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning.
According to police, an argument between co-workers at home on Rural Hill Road took a turn when someone pulled out a knife. This happened just before 2 a.m. near Smith Springs Baptist Church.
One person was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate the incident and do not have a suspect in custody.
