Stabbing in Hermitage send one person to the hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning.

According to police, an argument between co-workers at home on Rural Hill Road took a turn when someone pulled out a knife. This happened just before 2 a.m. near Smith Springs Baptist Church.

One person was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident and do not have a suspect in custody.

