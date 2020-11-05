NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was found shot at the Tigermarket on Smith Springs Road in the Antioch area on Thursday morning.
Police tell us a group of individuals that knew each other were together at the gas station and began fighting.
Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and saw the group flee the scene.
One person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
