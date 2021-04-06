GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was found dead inside a home in Goodlettsville overnight Monday.
Officers reportedly responded to a shooting on Canton Court around 12:20 a.m. Hours later, crews are still investigating the home.
Goodlettsville and Metro Police are both at the scene of the reported shooting. They have confirmed to News4 that one person is dead.
News4 has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more about the victim and what led to the shooting.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.