HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are hospitalized and one is dead after a house fire in Sumner County. 

Fire officials at the scene tell us the fire broke out at the home on Smokey Lane around 11:30 p.m. 

Three people were trapped inside the home when firefighters arrived. Two of those were rescued and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, one person died in the fire. 

The victims hospitalized suffered burns and smoke inhalation. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer.

