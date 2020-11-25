ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person has died and three others are injured in a head-on crash in Robertson County.
According to our partners at Smokey Barn news, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Tom Austin Highway at Cave Springs Road.
We're told one man was killed. Another was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.
Investigators say two juveniles were taken to Vanderbilt Children's hospital. One had serious injures and the other had non-critical injuries.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash or whether any charges will be filed.
