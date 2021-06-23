WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a large vehicle fire on I-40 at the Mt. Juliet Road Interchange in Wilson County on Wednesday morning. 

Around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to a semi fire that shut down all lanes of I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road. Mt. Juliet Police say the flames were so large, part of the overpass of Mt. Juliet Road caught fire.

Police say one bridge column was struck by the semi. It was reportedly the only vehicle involved in the wreck. 

TDOT structural engineers are reportedly responding to inspect the bridge overpass before any lanes can be reopened. 

THP has confirmed that one person died in the crash. 

As of 7 a.m., I-40 westbound and both directions of Mt. Juliet Road are still shutdown. I-40 eastbound has since reopened. 

An investigation is still ongoing. THP has not yet identified the victim. 

