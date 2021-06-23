One person was killed after a tractor-trailer crashed into the Interstate 40 bridge in Mount Juliet and caught fire.

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a large vehicle fire on I-40 at the Mount Juliet Road Interchange in Wilson County on Wednesday morning. 

Around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to a semi fire that shut down all lanes of I-40 and Mount Juliet Road. Mount Juliet Police say the flames were so large, part of the overpass of Mount Juliet Road caught fire.

According to the preliminary report from THP, a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor trailer driven by Luther Stinson, 80, of Nashville, exited the roadway striking the guardrail then colliding with the bridge.

The tractor trailer became engulfed in flames shortly after striking the bridge column. 

TDOT structural engineers are reportedly responding to inspect the bridge overpass before any lanes can be reopened.  

The investigation is still ongoing.

 

