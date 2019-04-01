NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are wrapping up at the scene of a deadly crash in the area of I-65 at the I-440 Junction.
According to TDOT Smartway, the crash happened around 2 p.m. and was expected to be cleared by 4 p.m. but was pushed back to 6 p.m. The scene ultimately cleared just after 4:30 p.m. The northbound off-ramp from I-65 was blocked at Exit 80 for about two hours.
Metro Police confirms someone died in the crash. We're working to gather more details about the victim and the crash.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
