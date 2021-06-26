Brentwood, Tennessee (WSMV)- Breaking news from overnight, a portion of Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood has been shut down due to a deadly crash.
Crews were told a car was headed towards Granny White Pike when it ran off the road. The passenger in the vehicle was killed, and the driver was taken to the hospital.
Right now police are still working to figure out what caused this crash, this is a developing story.
