ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a fully-involved house fire on the 250 block of Bandy Road in Ashland City.
According to investigators on scene, the identity of the person is not being given just yet until next of kin is notified. Firefighters tried to rescue the person from the home, but the fire was too fully-involved to do so.
Details about how the fire started are unclear at this time.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
