BELLSHIRE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person has died following a shooting in Bellshire overnight.
Metro Police responded to reports of shots fired near 3990 Dickerson Pike.
The victim, 22-year-old Rondell Tyson, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but did not survive.
Police said they found multiple bullet casings in the parking lot of a business on Dickerson. They are currently investigating the shooting.
Tyson was driven by persons in a red or orange Dodge Charger to Skyline Medical center.
At this time no arrests have been confirmed by Metro Police.
Anyone who recognizes the persons who left the hospital or vehicle from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.