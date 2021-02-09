NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead and another injured after Metro officers responded to a shooting call in the Edgehill area on Tuesday morning.
Metro Police responded to the shooting on 11th Avenue South around 7:45 a.m.
Officials at the scene say at least one person is dead. Another victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.
News4 has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more information. This story is still developing.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
