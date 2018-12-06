News4 Accident Generic

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near mile marker 281 in Putnam County that shut down eastbound lanes on I-40 for hours.

According to TDOT, multiple troopers responded to the scene. A commercial vehicle was involved in the crash, but investigators would not elaborate further on how the crash occurred. The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

