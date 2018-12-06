PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near mile marker 281 in Putnam County that shut down eastbound lanes on I-40 for hours.
According to TDOT, multiple troopers responded to the scene. A commercial vehicle was involved in the crash, but investigators would not elaborate further on how the crash occurred. The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.
The accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.