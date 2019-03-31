NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a night club on Nolensville Pike.
Metro Police say according to witnesses - A man was kicked out of the Bucanas Night Club and came back later with a handgun.
Police say that man got into an argument and shots were fired and that man died.
Two people are now being interviewed about this deadly shooting.
Count on News4 to keep you updated has we learn more about this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.