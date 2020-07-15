KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was killed following a shootout with police officers in Knoxville late Tuesday night.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told News4 that the a suspect wanted for murder charges out of Florida fled from police in an SUV near downtown Knoxville. TBI said at least one person in the SUV opened fire on the pursuing officers near downtown Knoxville.
TBI said one Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and four Knox County deputies fired back, hitting both people in the SUV and killing one.
The other occupant of the vehicle is in the hospital.
No injuries to law enforcement were reported following the shootout.
News4 is gathering the latest information in this developing story as it becomes available.
