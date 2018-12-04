CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a crash involving a car and a log truck on Highway 12 near Neptune Road and West Cheatham Elementary School.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person died in the crash. Highway 12 near Neptune Road was closed at the crash site early Tuesday afternoon, and drivers were asked to detour in the area.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
