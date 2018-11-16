DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators and EMS are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 440 eastbound near Interstate 65 (Mile Marker 4).
Metro Police confirms one person was killed in the rollover crash. I-440 westbound between I-65 and Hillsboro Pike is closed while police conduct an investigation.
At 4:10 p.m., Metro Police tweeted that westbound lanes were expected to reopen soon. The car involved in the crash rolled from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes.
I-440 fatal crash update: Westbound lanes between I-65 and Hillsboro Pk expected to reopen in 20 to 30 minutes. There is presently one eastbound lane open. The involved car rolled from the westbound to the eastbound traffic lanes. pic.twitter.com/t6CIt8olW7— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 16, 2018
According to TDOT, the crash was reported around 2:44 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 7 p.m.
Eastbound traffic is currently down to one lane in the area. Avoid the area and find an alternate route.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.