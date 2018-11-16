  • Marion Kirkpatrick / WSMV-TV

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators and EMS are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 440 eastbound near Interstate 65 (Mile Marker 4).

Metro Police confirms one person was killed in the rollover crash. I-440 westbound between I-65 and Hillsboro Pike is closed while police conduct an investigation.

At 4:10 p.m., Metro Police tweeted that westbound lanes were expected to reopen soon. The car involved in the crash rolled from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported around 2:44 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 7 p.m.

Eastbound traffic is currently down to one lane in the area. Avoid the area and find an alternate route.

