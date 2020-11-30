NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police were out in downtown Nashville over the weekend enforcing the county's mask mandate.
Police say nine people were given civil citations on Friday and Saturday night for not complying with officers' telling them to put on a mask.
One person was reportedly arrested for mask violation and public intoxication.
Health officials in Nashville released a new report on Wednesday morning on the increase of COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.