LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested in connection with a death of a man inside a burning home on Second Avenue North on Wednesday night.
Lewisburg Police arrested Alyssa Hutt, 18, of Lewisburg, in connection with the death of 74-year-old Malcolm Garrett.
Garrett was found dead inside the home at 543 Second Ave. N. by firefighters attempting to put out the fire. The home was fully engulfed with firefighters arrived.
Hutt was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated robbery and is being held at the Marshall County Detention Facility on a $310,000 bond.
Police said in a news release that additional arrests are anticipated.
