MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - One person has been taken into custody while another is in the hospital after a shooting in Murfreesboro Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of SE Broad Street at 4:41 p.m.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
News4 will bring you all the information as it is released.
