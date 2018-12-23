One-on-one with Congressman Jim Cooper about the government shutdown
What will the affects of a partial government shutdown mean to vital government agencies?
For some insight, News4 reached out to Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper to find out how long it could affect you.
"Well, sadly, about one-third of the federal government is officially shut down now during the Christmas holidays, so it'll probably last at least a week, maybe two weeks. Now, the good news is that the Pentagon isn't shut down. The bad news is the Department of Homeland Security is, as is the Treasury department, the Justice Department, and the State Department. So it's really an unforced error on the part of the federal government. Congress should never let the government shut down. The only organization in the world that ever shuts itself down is one that goes bankrupt. America isn't bankrupt, it's poorly managed. The reason for this shutdown is the House and the Senate could not agree on funding these key agencies," said Rep. Cooper.
We asked Rep. Cooper if the state parks will shutdown.
"No. Only federal facilities are affected. And I think the big national parks will remain open for at least until the end of the year. We'll have to see when government reopens, it might be Jan. 3rd or 4th when the new Congress is sworn in. This impasse between the President and Congress, and really between the House and the Senate is something that America has been able to figure out most every year for 250 years, but in the last several years, there's been increasing difficulties. And it's so sad right now, because really the White House and Congress is controlled by one party, the Republican Party, and they have been unable to agree among themselves on how to keep government open. So it's really a sad situation."
Rep. Cooper hopes there will be a spirit of bipartisanship and cooperation, saying that "this is after all the Christmas season. People are supposed to get along."
“In Washington, people like to fight it seems, especially if there's a camera around. They want to show off for the constituents back home. So it's really very sad. The President started a week ago by claiming this would be his shutdown, as if he were proud of it. It's nothing to be proud of because not only will 800,000 federal employees be out of work for the holidays, which is a crucial time. Regular Americans, 300 million of us who need those government services, especially the protection of homeland security, will be somewhat threatened. Now, holidays are always a vulnerable time, America has enemies around the world, they know we celebrate Christmas. We should not give them an engraved invitation to do harm to us."
So what are some of the federally run agencies locally that will feel the affects of the shutdown?
"Well, the IRS will not be working. The essential employees will still be on duty, but the so called non-essential employees. But just wait, I’m sure my office will get lots of calls, saying that [it is] an essential service that they need… 'cause if you want a service from the government, you need it then, you don't want to wait. But the good news is, is the Pentagon, Fort Campbell folks [are] fully-funded. The VA is fully-funded. So, that should be alright. But some of these other agencies are going to be short staffed and on furlough."
Will people still receive mail, social security, food stamps, etc.?
"The Post Office should be fully operational. Food stamps should work. Other government benefits should work. The Department of Health and Human Services should be fully operational. And that's Social Security, Medicare, programs like that. But still almost one-third of government employees will be out in the cold on Christmas.”
We asked when it is expected that those employees would be paid back, and if they would get that money eventually. Rep. Cooper addressed the question as it pertains to Congress.
"In the past, the Congress has always made up their salary. So in some cases, it's end up being like a forced vacation. But it creates uncertainty, it creates doubt. It especially creates doubt in other countries around the world, ‘cause they never shut themselves down. Sadly, this has been a very terrible week for America. The stock market has had its worst December since the Great Depression. The President gave basically control of Syria to the Russians, of all people. Vladamir Putin is the only person happy with that. The President lost his most important cabinet member, the Secretary of Defense, James Mattis. It's really been a tough situation. And then a judge, appointed by President Reagan, denounced the President's former security advisor, Michael Flynn, as a treasonous individual. This is unbelievable. And all four of these things happened in one week. This is not a good time for America. So, we need to focus on cooperation, and on compromising where we can, on framing our arguments carefully when we can't, so that we keep the good of the country at heart, ‘cause this is the Christmas season. Hopefully, a better spirit will come over everyone and we can have a stronger country."
When asked if he sees a bipartisan deal happening, Rep. Cooper did not believe it could be possible.
"I really don't. Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until next Thursday. Chuck Schumer was no more helpful. The President had to say in his press conference last week essentially welcomed this, called for it. As if he's glad it's happening, no President in American history has ever been glad about a government shutdown. Now, he is there to disrupt things. He's certainly doing that, but he's going beyond that. Turning over countries like Syria basically to the Russians, is really a tragic mistake and that's what forced the resignation of the Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, a Marine general, one of the most respected people to have ever served in government. But he's had it up to here. He's out of there come February."
Economic consequences of the shutdown according to Rep. Cooper could bring doubt and uncertainty.
"Well already you're seeing the market have the worst December in 70 years. Normally, December is a pretty good month for the stock market, and Christmas shopping still seems to be on track. But when your stocks are going down, that really creates doubt and uncertainty. And the market is known as a leading indicator, it anticipates what is likely to happen, say in the first quarter of next year. We need economic growth to be strong. Overall, for the last year or two, it's been strong and that's good. We need that prosperity to continue and we need to remember here in the Nashville area that many other parts of the country are not so lucky, especially during the Christmas season. We need to appreciate the good luck and good fortune we've had. We need to keep Nashville and this Middle Tennessee area strong, but we also need to remember those in our country who are less fortunate and those around the world who are less fortunate."
Rep. Cooper has a message to those who are down about where our government is.
"America is still the greatest country in the world. Our margin of safety is slipping, but we still are the envy of the world. That's why so many people want to come here and are willing to risk life and limb, so that they can celebrate living in America. Ideally, they want to come during the Christmas season. We are a worldwide beacon of hope. And we've got to keep America that way."
So how has the discussions between the parties played out?
"Well House and Senate leaders had an agreement to fund the government on track. Then, the President working with talk show hosts especially like Rush Limbaugh essentially blew that up over the issue of the 5 billion dollars he wants for the wall. Now, 5 billion dollars won't fund the wall that he wants, but it's a down payment and he knows that it was disruptive and most Republicans are not even for that. So, that's why it was never even brought to a vote in the Senate which is controlled by the Republican Party. Mitch McConnell, Bob Corker, they didn't even bring it up for a vote ‘cause they didn't want the world to see how little support the President has within his own party. So this is a very contentious time, not so much between the two parties, but within the Republican Party ‘cause the so-called Tea Party Republicans are demanding things that average Republicans are unwilling to give them. And you should never have a government shutdown when all of government is controlled by one party. Now I’m worried that next year is going to be a little more contentious because the House of Representatives will be controlled by the Democrats. Now we should all whether Democrat or Republican put the good of the country first, but it would make it easier on the surface for people to fight. Now, the President in the press conference last week, welcomed Nancy Pelosi as the leader of the House. I think he's fed up with his own leader, Paul Ryan, who is retiring at a very young age, disgusted, fed up, worn out, but so have the previous Republican speakers. You know John Boehner quit. You know before that Dennis Hastert quit. It's been a sad litany of folks. Newt Gingrich before that. It really has not been a good time for Republicans if they want to show that they can govern the country."
We asked Rep. Cooper if there is anything he is willing to do to come to terms with what the President is seeking for border security.
"I’m willing to vote to keep the government open. I'm what's known as a “blue dog” Democrat. I'm a pretty conservative democrat. I try to see the good in a proposal, whoever is the author of the proposal because no political party has ever had a monopoly on wisdom. No one is right all the time. My wife and I have been married 33 years. We don't agree on everything, but we've still been married for 33 years. You know that's what life is about. It's about making principled compromises for the good of all. Our government used to be able to do that frequently all the time, and why can't we do it anymore? Partisanship has spiked. Partisan TV watching has spiked ‘cause so many folks are cable addicts and they only watch one channel. They've never turned to the other channel. And I’d encourage during the holiday season, how about if we all try that other channel for a while to see what other people are thinking and see where we can find points of common agreement."
We asked Rep. Cooper his expectations for the new Congress.
"Well, this Congress is ending really with a whimper. It's pathetic. People left town discouraged, fed up… The spirit there was terrible. It was a wipe out for the Republican Party, one of the worst defeats in 40 or 50 years. And many of the best, most moderate republicans were the ones defeated. So the extremists remain, in greater numbers than ever. Now we hope that the new Democrats that were elected, most of whom come from marginal districts, swing districts….we hope that they will stay in touch with the independent and centrist voters who really want the good of the country. An appeal to enough partisans, so that Democrats, Republicans, feel like they are part of the game ‘cause government in America is for everybody. You know this is E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one. We have to have a government that functions, especially when we have so many enemies around the world. Vladimir Putin in Russia has been delighting in our disarray. The Chinese leaders are not as visible on television, but they are a much stronger economic power. Russia in all is no bigger than the state of New York when it comes to the economy. China on the other hand, in terms of purchasing power in parity is now larger than America. We knew they had more people, but they were poor. Now, economically they are larger than we are. So we really have a lot of issues on our hands and we need to face them like adults and not like children."
Rep. Cooper was asked about the President talking about firing the Federal Reserve Chairman and if he thought it was within his power.
"That would really cause the markets to crash. The independent Federal Reserve has functioned well for over 100 years. It's got to stay independent of politics. The last thing you want is monetary policy run out of the White House or Congress. It's got to be free from politics. It's got to be the right thing for the economy. Every president has had some friction with the Federal Reserve Chairman but no President has ever fired one. That would be a tragic mistake."
So what sort of oversight does Rep. Cooper seeing the new Congress taking on?
"Well, I hope that we'll see fair minded oversight, legitimate questions that need to be investigated. Let's get the public answers, ‘cause the average citizen in this country, they run this country. And we should be serving them, not ourselves. So, I hope that it's not unduly partisan. But I also hope that we stand up to authority when we need to. One of the great role models in this is, a now deceased Tennessee Republican, Howard Baker, Senator Howard Baker. During Watergate, he asked repeatedly 'what did the president know? And when did he know it?' and he was challenging his own President, Republican President Richard Nixon. And that's what Republican senators used to do. Our senator Bob Corker has done that on occasion. I'm proud of him for doing that. And really every patriotic American needs to do the same thing ‘cause what we should be seeking is the truth, not partisan advantage. And so many of my colleagues just want to get one step ahead in the polls or raise more money or get a few more votes and what we need is a stronger America and we're slipping."
Rep. Cooper believes the shutdown could last for at least a week or two.
"Well, since Congress won't even go back in session until next Thursday, the shutdown will last for at least a week and probably two weeks because when you get to next Thursday, that's the end of December, the whole new Congress is sworn in January 3. So a lot of folks will be saying, ‘hey, give us one more weekend back home. We'll tackle it when we come back and get sworn in for the new Congress.’ But everyday matters, because every day our enemies around the world are plotting to find weaknesses and it might be in an embassy overseas, it might be in an airline flight, it might be at a border crossing, it might be in cyber space because one of our main vulnerabilities now is the computer system that the American genius largely invented with the internet, but now has lots of challengers all over the world who try to hack into it."
Rep. Cooper said Nashville is so blessed, and during the Christmas season we need to celebrate and savor that, but also remember those who are less fortunate.
"Some of whom live in Tennessee, who are in the outskirts of Nashville or deeper in the country, and they envy what we have here in Nashville. We should be willing to help them grow as well. I hope that, it was John F. Kennedy who said: 'a rising tide lifts all the boats.' and no matter what size your boat is, we need a rising tide so that everyone can rise."
