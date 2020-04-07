CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Austin Peay Admissions Office has come up with a way to continue showcasing its university while also following the CDC's social distancing guidelines.
University officials say high school students who planned to visit campus in person, can now do it online.
Anyone interested can make an appointment here. Once the appointment is set, counselors will use Zoom video conferencing and screen sharing to guide prospective students through its virtual tour.
APSU also says it's giving incoming students extra time to apply for academic scholarships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, check out APSU's official website.
