BATON ROUGE, LA. (WSMV) - At least one officer is dead and another in critical condition following a standoff on Conrad Street in Baton Rouge according to NBC affiliate WVLA.
36-year-old Ronnie Cato was taken into custody after a four hour standoff during which shots were fired.
Officers were originally looking for the suspect of a homicide that had taken place earlier in the day Sunday at a house on Pamela Drive.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed in a press conference that a 21 year veteran of the force was shot and killed.
The officer in critical condition has been with the force for seven years.
The names of either officer have not been released at this time pending proper notifications.
