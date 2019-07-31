Police: Two violent teens wanted after escaping state custody overnight Three of five juveniles are still on the run this morning after they escaped Stones River Academy detention facility overnight in Madison.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of three teens that escaped from TrueCore youth detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike last week surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Metro Police said Cornelius D. Reed, 18, surrendered at the Davidson County Department of Children’s Services office.

He was one of three teens who scaled a fence and ran from the TrueCore facility on July 24.

He has been charged with felony escape and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Dyquan Poole and Lacories Howse, both 16, remain at large. Their arrest histories include aggravated robbery and handgun possession.

Anyone seeing either Poole or Howse or know where they might be should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.