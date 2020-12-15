Governor says social distancing must continue after economy reopens

FILE - In this July 9, 2019, file photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tennesseans will have to maintain social distancing.. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

 C.B. Schmelter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Tennessee's top doctors, Dr. James Parnell, wrote an open letter to Governor Lee asking him to do more to protect the state from the spread of COVID-19. 

Dr. Parnell is the President of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine as well as an Emergency Room doctor. 

In his letter to Governor Lee, Dr. Parnell urges him to enact a statewide mandate and criticizes a photo that was posted to Lee's Twitter, showing a box of the vaccine that will be held and not released to the public.  

Letter to Governor Lee

We have reached out to Governor Lee's office for a statement. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.