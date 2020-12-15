NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Tennessee's top doctors, Dr. James Parnell, wrote an open letter to Governor Lee asking him to do more to protect the state from the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Parnell is the President of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine as well as an Emergency Room doctor.
In his letter to Governor Lee, Dr. Parnell urges him to enact a statewide mandate and criticizes a photo that was posted to Lee's Twitter, showing a box of the vaccine that will be held and not released to the public.
The state has received an early shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged. https://t.co/Et3OmLSFkm pic.twitter.com/cMVxjQuyOD— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 14, 2020
We have reached out to Governor Lee's office for a statement.
