NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville man is sharing his experience of the COVID-19 unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was one of the first patients.
73-year-old Bill Boyce spent nearly a month in the hospital.
“I can't say enough. I'm here because of them,” Boyce said.
It’s been nearly three months since Boyce recovered from the coronavirus.
At first, he wanted to stay home after testing positive for the virus in March. Just days before, he finished up radiation treatment for prostate cancer.
He ultimately ended up in the emergency room and didn’t wake up until 10 days later.
"I've got wires coming out of me and tubes coming out of me that I didn't know you could do that,” Boyce said.
One of the symptoms he had was shortness of breath.
In the COVID-19 unit, they knew Boyce as a character and a fighter. He even tired to propose to some of his nurses like Danielle Winders.
"You'd come by to make sure he was okay and he'd tell you to get out there and that he was fine,” Winders said.
Winders said the 73-year-old had some "touch and go" moments.
Patients like Boyce require constant monitoring. He lost 28 pounds in 28 days.
"He had a rough go, but he came through and that's what really makes the hard days here worth it is seeing people like Bill back to their normal lives,” Winders said.
You won’t see any pictures of Boyce in the hospital from the beginning of the pandemic because friends and family weren’t allowed in the COVID-19 unit.
He could talk to them over the phone. His sister kept a log of what happened while he was there.
"I read it, but it frightens me all over again, so I don't dwell on it. I was sick. Had no idea how I caught it,” Boyce said.
By late April, Boyce got to go home.
"My theme song was from an officer and a gentleman, I've had the time of my life and I owe it all to you,” Boyce said.
Even though he beat the coronavirus, Boyce still has follow up visits with doctors. One reason is because he has skin conditions related to COVID-19.
He believes he survived by staying in good shape and not smoking.
“Chalk it up to providence, blind dumb luck, Vanderbilt saved my life,” Boyce said.
