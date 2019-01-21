Candace Pettus was chosen by Habitat for Humanity to be a new homeowner. She had a few lots to choose from, but decided on this house for one simple reason.
“I had a 1% chance of living," Pettus tells me.
Pettus says she’s suffered from six heart attacks and a stroke.
“They told my baby girl to take me off life support. She did not do that," Pettus says.
Pettus is thankful for her daughter’s decision to wait, because the next day she woke up.
“I’ve been fighting since," Pettus tells me.
It hasn’t been easy. According to Pettus, this second chance caused her to turn her life around and live for Christ, which is exactly why she chose this house on State Street, and the MLK parade down her street today wasn’t a bad welcome.
"He not only gave me a house, he gave me a house right next to a church," Pettus tells me.
The church is just one house down from her new home.
Today, the renovations begin.
“Here they’re going to redo the floors, redo the countertops, and cabinets in the kitchen. Put in new appliances," Melissa Cross of the Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity says.
“This house right here is more than just a house to me," Pettus says.
She says it’s a reminder to remain faithful to God because he’s given her this second chance.
Candace tells her new home will be finished in about 2-3 months.
