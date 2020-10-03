NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One more player and two staff members with the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.
Update: today’s three positive tests were one player and two staff members, per source. https://t.co/bhaaB4OILF— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
This new positive result brings the team to eight players now testing positive this week.
The team now also has eight personnel testing positive with the two new staff results, bringing it to a total of 16 for the Titans organization.
In all, 16 members of the Titans’ organization now have tested positive in the past week: eight Titans’ players and eight other members of the organization. https://t.co/vqQg64R4yG— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
The Tennessee Titans have already rescheduled Sunday's game due to the number of players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
ESPN reports two Tennessee Titans players had positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.
No official statement has been released from the Titans at this time.
