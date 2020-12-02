NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Online sports betting has been legal in the state for about one month, so we checked in with Action 24/7 owner Tina Hodges.

Last month, News4’s Rebecca Cardenas first spoke to Hodges as sports betting began.

It’s game on for sports gambling in Tennessee Sports betting is live in Tennessee and one of the new owners leading the charge is also breaking glass ceilings.

As of Wednesday, Hodges said, “Once we got out the first week and once we got both of our apps live, I could tell every day was just growing in momentum.” Hodges said they are exceeding their expectations, “The number of dollars bet is going up every day. Every weekend is bigger than the previous weekend. Our registrations are growing everyday.”

Action 24/7 started with a website and now has both an Android and iOS app. That success also came with challenges, “One of the challenges is just technology,” said Hodges. “You know people have to be physically in the state to bet and so some people have to drive around from place to place making sure their phone is picking up the right radar to make sure they’re in the state lines.”

Hodges believes she’s not only the only female bookie in the state but also in the country. If that doesn’t give her an edge, her sports book being one of the first of four in the state does.

“We’re also one of the only, if not the only sports books that started from scratch. Most other people have partnered with a casino or have land-based operations,” she said.

As of now, there’s no plans to expand outside of the state as she said she’s keeping her focus on Tennessee. “I think Tennesseans wants a local option. That’s what we’re hearing from everybody. We’re hearing from everybody signing up with us.”

If you or anyone you know has a problem with gambling, you can reach out to the National Problem Gambling Helpline at:

Call: 1-800-522-4700

Text: 1-800-522-4700

Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat