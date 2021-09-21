It's a day nobody in the small town of Waverly will ever forget. One month ago today, a catastrophic flood rushed through the town without warning. It left 20 people dead - wiping out everything in its path. Our Michael Warrick visited Waverly this afternoon.

"I can't believe it's been a month, but it has," Oren Frazier, who's been cleaning up his sister-in-law's house, said. "A lot of people, it changed their lives, and they lost a lot but I'm sure the history books will write about the Waverly flood."

The town today, feels much quieter. The droves of volunteers aren't what they were in the weeks immediately after the floods. Bradley Payton, who owns Rocky Top Sand and Gravel, is knocking down unsalvageable homes and picking up debris for free.

Sunday morning in Waverly

1 of 34

"When you don't have anybody to help, what do you do, you jump in and get it done," Payton said. "You may not think there's light at the end of the tunnel but there is."

The parts of Waverly that now reflect ground zero, paint a clear picture of just how much the flood took away. Dozens of homes now sit vacant. While the population has decreased in Waverly for the meantime, even a month after the flood News4 still saw groups feeding people for free.

